King Charles' latest move hints at Harry, Meghan's royal return

King Charles, who has forgiven his brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson on the occasion of Christmas, is expected to give another chance to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following a royal rift.



A royal commentator Richard Eden claimed that the Monarch’s invitation to the Duke and Duchess of York "shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."



The royal expert continued, "However, unlike Harry and Meghan, Andrew and Sarah have never attacked the Royal Family. Quite the opposite: they have always lavished praise on their relations."

From Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare to the latest 'racist royals' claims made by Omid Scobie in his book Endgame, the Montecito couple made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2023.



For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed the name of two senior royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Prince Archie's skin colour.



Notably, the controversy related to 'racist royals' first sparked in 2021 when Meghan made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have been advised throughout the royal race row to publicly apologise to his family and home country.