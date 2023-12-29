BLACKPINK Jennie claims notable milestone after brand launch

BLACKPINK Jennie debuted as solo K-pop female artist on Billboard Hot 100 chart

BLACKPINK's Jennie, who recently started her solo journey with her newly established company ODD ATELIER, made her debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart as the first K-pop solo artist.



The 27-year-old singer was honoured for her track One of the Girls, a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.



As per Billboard, Jennie’s track from the popular HBO series The Idol made it to No. 100 on the Hot 100 chart.

Notably, the renowned K-pop vocalist has officially launched her own brand, ODD ATELIER, weeks after the K-pop band’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment.



Taking to Instagram, the singer announced that she is all set to start her solo journey with her new venture.

She began her statement, "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received."

Jennie further added, "I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you."

Moreover, the songstress offered an insight into her upcoming solo endeavour, saying, "OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

