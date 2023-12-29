Ben Affleck dishes out details about making Air movie

Ben Affleck on making Air movie

Ben Affleck has recently dished out details about conceptualising and making Air movie.



During a Q&A session via Variety, Affleck, who served as director and producer on the movie, explained why she decided to make Air.

“What I was interested in doing initially was really trying to make a movie about people who were having conversations with one another and what they thought and felt,” continued the Argo star.

Affleck said, “Those were the kinds of movies that I’m most drawn to.”

“I wanted to do that and really hold the audiences’ interest and make a movie that would inspire and move and cause people to think,” shared the actor and director.

However, Affleck mentioned, “I just knew that in order to do that it has to be, it has got to be, so expertly, brilliantly populated with the best actors possible and I got them. So, I’m really lucky.”

Affleck revealed what he brought it to the production of Air after learning from previous movies.

“We’ve been on so many sets where it’s just twice as hard to do your job because the paradox of acting is that before you can even do anything that you want to do, you’ve gotta find a way to just relax, just to be comfortable,” pointed out the actor.

Reflecting on being a director, Affleck added, “The key to directing is take advantage of the people who are better and smarter and can do the job better than you and let them do it.”