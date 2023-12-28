Military top brass backs ECP for Feb 8 election security

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be provided with necessary military assistance for the February 8 polls, the Pakistan Army’s top brass vowed Thursday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned that the decision was made during the two days long 261st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) — held at the General Headquarters, with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

“Forum also noted that requisite and necessary support will also be extended to Election Commission of Pakistan for forthcoming general elections,” the military’s media wing said.

Ahead of the much-awaited polls, several political actors have warned that there are security threats to the February 8 elections and given the recent rise in terrorism, they demanded that the law and order situation should be conducive.

Militancy has surged in the country ever since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its truce with Islamabad and began targeting military personnel, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’ data shows that shows that there were 623 militant attacks in 2023, compared to 380 such attacks in 2022. Among total attacks in the outgoing year, 29 were suicide attacks; whereas in 2022, 15 were suicide attacks.

But to ensure the law and order situation, the election commission had demanded the army to be deployed at polling stations in static and quick response force modes — to which the military has now seemingly agreed.

Backing Palestinians and Kashmiris

Moving on, the army’s top brass expressed serious concern over continued repression and reprehensible human rights violations by Indian military forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The recent acts of abduction, torture, and killing of civilians by the Indian army were unequivocally condemned by the participants, the ISPR said.

Such acts, it said, constitute grave crimes against humanity and cannot dampen the spirit of the brave Kashmiris who are struggling for their lawful right of self-determination.

“Pakistan would keep supporting its Kashmiri brethren with all political, moral, and diplomatic support for [the] resolution of Kashmir issue according to international law and relevant UNSC resolutions,” it added.

The forum expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

The army reiterated the government’s stance of demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a peaceful resolution of the ongoing war.

More to follow...