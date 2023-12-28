Lance Bass teases NSYNC reunion update amid comeback after two decades

NSYNC released a new tune for the ‘Trolls Band Together’ soundtrack recently

NSYNC has been dusting off those dance moves for a long-awaited reunion.

Lance Bass, the beloved bass singer for the iconic boyband, appeared on the online game show Rent, where he teased that NSYNC is “talking about” launching a reunion.

The gameshow has celebrity guests answer questions to win rent for the app’s members.

In a casual chat, Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain wasted no time getting to the burning question on everyone’s mind since the ‘90s pop group sensation made their comeback at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September – marking their first appearance together on stage in nearly 10 years.

“Are we doing a reunion coming up?” Jain asked, to which Bass responded with a glimmer of hope, “Look, we are talking about it – and I hope to have some good news, at some point.”

But, of course, Jain wasn’t going to let Bass off the hook that easily, throwing out a specific date, “Jan. 1 on rent day?”

“Give us a little more time that that,” Bass replied with a chuckle.

Before ending the round, Bass shared an interesting tidbit about the band.

“One fun fact, NSYNC was the number one seller of cassette tapes for years --- to the end of the ‘90s, for some reason, they always liked buying our albums on cassette tape.”

NSYNC was formed in 1995 and gained international acclaim, though they went on a hiatus less than a decade later in 2002.

They briefly reunited for the 2013 VMAs, and only recently made their comeback.

Following their recent VMAs performance, NSYNC dropped a new track for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack – their first in more than two decades.