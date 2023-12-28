Larsa Pippen dishes on one thing she misses about her ex

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen revealed that she misses the bond she had with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s family.

In a confessional session, Larsa spilled beans on losing her ex’s whole family as a result of the couple’s split.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen decided to part their ways in December 2021 following a tumultous marriage of 19 years.

The television personality mentioned that she shared a great bond with her ex’s family, especially his younger sister, adding she never imagined losing any of that.

Larsa confessed that the businesswoman still reminisces on what she had with her in-laws, noting, “I feel like the same thing happened to me and my ex. I was best friends with his sister, like she used to live with us.”



In response to Lisa's question if she missed her husband's sister, Larsa expressed, "I just miss being able to call her cause she’s there with my kids.”



However, the American socialite highlighted that she and the NBA player co-parent their four kids, three sons, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and a daughter Sophia, confirming they are in a good place.



The couple refers to their parenting style as “traditional," Larsa admitted, “It’s great. I feel like Scottie and I parent the same way… We’re both pretty traditional in the way we talk to our kids and treat our kids,” she explained at the time.