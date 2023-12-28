Tom Hanks ‘Gangs’ up with son Chet Hank for Christmas

Tom Hanks posing with son Chet Hank

Tom Hanks posed up for a “gang” photo with son Chet Hank over the holiday.



The father-son pair posed for the camera in a rare picture that Chet posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Gang," Chet simply captioned the snap.

The 33-year-old is seen in the photo dressed warmly for the chilly weather alongside his Oscar-winning father.

Tom, 67, is dressed casually in spectacles, a coat that matches, and a dark green beanie. Chet, on the other hand, is decked up in a black Los Angeles Dodgers fitting cap and jacket.

The men maintain their composure by smiling slightly for the camera.

The Forrest Gump star has never before appeared on Chet's Instagram page until this picture.

However, The Empire actor did show his mother Rita Wilson some affection in May.

"The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom," Chet captioned beside a picture of him and Rita flaunting their arm around each other while wearing sunglasses.

Chet has pursued a career in acting and singing similar to those of his parents. The Project X star did, however, previously disclose that growing up with two well-known parents was a "double edged sword."

"My parents didn't spoil me, I was never given money or an allowance, I had to work and earn everything that I've made. It's been that way for my entire life," Chet revealed in a 2022 since-deleted YouTube video.

"Growing up, if I needed money to go out and have fun with my friends, my dad would be like, 'OK, you want some money? Go wash my car. I'll give you 60 bucks.' Everything was earned and I'm grateful for that."