Christopher Nolan sings praises for Zack Synder: 'His films excite me'

The renowned filmmaker Zack Snyder's overall plot and visual flare have left Christopher speechless.



Commenting on the renowned director's technique, the Oppenheimer-helmer spoke with The Atlantic. "I see Zack's influence in every superhero science fiction film that comes out these days."

There is a history of the directorial team's relationship in the interim. According to Variety, the director of Dark Knight devoted all of his experience to the 53-year-old's bright project, Man of Steel.

Further, he told the magazine, “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Previously, Christopher supported Zack's controversial projects, including the 2009 movie, Watchmen.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “He always believed ‘Watchmen’ was ahead of its time. The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers.”



