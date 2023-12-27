Faisal Saleh Hayat's inclusion boost to PML-N: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (left) and ex-PPP leader Faisal Saleh Hayat speaking to the media in this still taken from a video on December 27, 2023. — Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday welcomed senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Saleh Hayat's inclusion into his party, terming it as a major boost to the party ahead of the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

Shehbaz's remarks came during a media talk in Jhang as Hayat, along with his associates, announced joining the PML-N's ranks, Geo News reported.

The development comes as a major blow to the PPP which has struggled in recent times in Punjab — something that PPP's Khurshid Ahmed Shah attributed to its alliance with the PML-N.

The development comes as rumours had been circulating pertaining to Hayat's prospects of bidding farewell to the Bilawal Bhutto-led party.

The rumours further gained strength after no PPP flags were raised as the former federal minister filed his nomination papers for NA-108 and PP-125 for upcoming elections on Friday.

Hayat has previously been elected to the National Assembly in 1988, 1990, and 1993, on the PPP ticket. Whereas, he contested the 2008 elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) ticket.

He has also served in the executive in multiple capacities including Federal Minister for Commerce (1988-1990) Federal Minister for Interior (2002-2004), Kashmir Affairs (2004-2007), and Federal Minister Housing & Works (20011-12).

The veteran politician is also the founding member of the PPP-Patriot group — and was elected to the upper house of the parliament on its ticket in 2002.

Political parties have ramped up their electioneering efforts ever since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the poll date earlier this month.

As per the ECP's data seen by Geo News, the top electoral body has received a total of 28,626 nomination papers from prospective candidates across the country aiming to contest upcoming polls.

The scrutinisation process of the nomination papers will culminate on December 30 (Saturday) which will be followed by the issuance of the list of candidates on January 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw until January 12 i.e., before the ECP allots electoral symbol on January 13.

The PML-N, ever since the return of their supremo Nawaz Sharif, has successfully wooed dozens of electables from various parts of the country to solidify its position ahead of the polls.

Last month, more than 30 individuals — from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party–Mengal (BNP-M), National Party (NP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — joined the Nawaz-led party giving it a major boost in the province's electoral dynamics.