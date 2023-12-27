Ryan O’Neal reunites with longtime love Farrah Fawcett two weeks after death

Ryan O’Neal reunites with longtime love Farrah Fawcett in intimate burial

Ryan O’Neal reunited with his longtime love Farrah Fawcett in death as he was buried next to her at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles.

The legendary actor died on December 8, at age 82, due to congestive heart failure after suffering from cardiomyopathy for years.

The small funeral was held over the weekend with ex-wife, Leigh Taylor-Young, and their son, Patrick O’Neal and Fawcett’s best friend Alana Stewart among the 25 people in attendance, reported The Daily Mail.

The Love Story actor and Charlie’s Angels actress, shared a son named Raymond born in 1985, began dating in 1979 and dated on-and-off for many years until her death.

Fawcett ended the relationship after she caught O’Neal in bed with actress Leslie Stefanson in 1997. However, the two rekindled their romance in 2001 when he was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Fawcett was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006. The two remained together until she died of cancer in 2009 at 62.

At the time of her death, O’Neal told People Magazine, “I loved her with all my heart. I will miss her so very, very much.”