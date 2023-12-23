Ryan O'Neal's official cause of death revealed

Ryan O’Neal’s official cause of death has been revealed following his demise on Dec. 8.

The actor died of congestive heart failure after being a victim of cardiomyopathy for years.

According to Cleveland Clinic, congestive heart failure refers to a condition when your heart is unable to pump blood to the body effectively.

He was admitted to Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif where he passed away.

While the cause of death had not been given at the time, it was assumed that the actor, who played Oscar-nominated role in the 1970 romance film Love Story, died of leukaemia and prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old actor’s son, Patrick announced the death of his late father via an emotional post on Instagram.

He took to social media and wrote: “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” he expressed.

“My father has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” he concluded.

The late actor’s daughter, Tatum had written about her relationship with her father in her 2004 autobiography, A Paper Life, where she labelled her father as “physically and emotionally abusive” as a result of his drug abuse.

The LA-born actor enjoyed a great deal of fame on TV and film during the '60s and '70s.