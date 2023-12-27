Jamie Dornan teases Cillian Murphy’s discomfort during press interviews

Jamie Dornan shares his views on Cillian Murphy's discomfort during interviews

Jamie Dornan has recently confessed he loves to play on Cillian Murphy because he gets “uncomfortable” doing press.



In a new interview with GQ UK, Dornan said, “I think we’re both desperate to work together again, we’re really close.”

“I love it because he’s so uncomfortable doing press, and I just love playing on that,” stated the Belfast actor.

Gushing over his Anthropoid co-star Murphy, Dornan shared, “I love Cillian, and we’ve nearly worked together a couple of times since Anthropoid.”

“I have such respect for him and he’s probably going to win a fucking Academy Award next year. I mean, I won’t be voting for him,” he mentioned.

In another interview with IndieWire, Murphy talked about his longtime collaboration with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan

“We both not interested in the ancillary nature of the industry. We’re both interested in the work,” pointed out Murphy.

The Peaky Blinders actor noted, “We both apply ourselves to work in a certain way. I’ve learned a lot from him. I apply myself in terms of that focus, and that rigor and that dedication, and that commitment.”

“I’ve always had that instinct in my work anyway; it was just amplified by working with Chris,” added Murphy.