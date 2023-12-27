Rihanna breaks silence on 2023 Super Bowl pregnancy announcement

Rihanna shares her views on Super Bowl pregnancy reveal

Rihanna has recently broken silence on her pregnancy reveal during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime.



Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Umbrella hit-maker shared she never intended on announcing her pregnancy, however, her red jumpsuit displayed her baby bump.

“Here’s the thing. I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up,” said the songtress.

Rihanna stated, “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’”

The singer explained how she couldn’t zip the jumpsuit up at the time, which is what led to the pregnancy reveal.

Rihanna pointed out, “The undergarment was stretchy and this was baggy, but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there.”

“So, it had to be what it had to be,” added the musician.

Reflecting on her 2023 Super Bowl performance, Rihanna mentioned, “It was like an out-of-body experience.”

“I feel like I’ve heard that before, [but] I felt it for the first time at the Super Bowl,” she continued.

The singer added, “I feel like every rehearsal was the Super Bowl, and then the Super Bowl it was like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Rihanna and Rocky had “secretly” welcomed another baby boy, Riot Rose. They welcomed their first son, RZA Athelaston Meyers, back in May 2022.