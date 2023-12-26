Prince Louis finds sweet partner during Christmas walk

Prince louis looks smart in his tartan trousers and a navy coat

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children joined King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royal family appeared out in force for their annual walk to church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child Louis delighted fans with his chic smile, dashing outfit and sweet partner on Royal Christmas walk.

The little angel's tartan trousers attracted massive attention as he walked along with his sibling and parents, but the Prince found a sweet fairy during the outing.

Prince Louis looked adorable as he held hands with Mia Tindall as they led the royals to church at Sandringham. It's the second time the young Prince joined members of the royal family for their service on Christmas Day at St Mary Magdalene's Church.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's younger brother louis looked smart in his tartan trousers and a navy coat as he clutched the hands of his dad Prince William and the oldest daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall. His sister Princess Charlotte held hands with mum, the Princess of Wales alongside Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence appeared walking together. Sarah Ferguson and her disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew also made a surprise appearance at the church.