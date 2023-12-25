Fire engulfs house in Rawalpindi after oil pipeline explodes

RAWALPINDI: A huge fire engulfed a house in Rawalpindi’s Dhamial area after a pipeline of an oil refinery exploded in the residential area on Monday, Geo News reported.



No death or injury has been reported so far as the area's residents were safely evacuated from their homes. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the affected house.

Rescue officials said six emergency vehicles including three fire tenders arrived to douse the fire. More fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident, they said.

The rescue officials said more than 12 rescue officials were busy in the firefighting operation. They were trying to contain the fire, they maintained.

“The fire could not be controlled yet. Rescue and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot. Oil spilled due to a burst in the supply line, efforts to control the fire are underway,” rescue officials said.

The officials said the firefighters had contained the fire, however, it re-erupted after it was doused. They said the relevant organisations were told to shut down the oil supply in the pipeline.

The pipeline’s bursting has spilled oil in the area’s street spreading malodorous. An additional contingent of police has also been called in the area.

More to follow..