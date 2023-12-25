Travis Barker shares ‘special moment’ with his son Rocky

File Footge

Just a few days after unveiling a glimpse of his newborn son, Rocky, Travis Barker received an adorable gift for the baby from friends.

The 48-year-old drummer, who recently shared the first look at Rocky with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on social media, took to his Instagram story to showcase the present.

As his son is named after the iconic 1976 movie "Rocky," featuring Sylvester Stallone, the Blink-182 drummer received custom boxing gear as a thoughtful gift.

The package included a pair of black boxing gloves, with 'Rocky' on one glove and 'Barker' on the other, along with black shorts adorned with 'Rocky' on the waistband.

Expressing gratitude, Barker thanked the gift-givers, music producer K-Thrash, and his wife, singer Agina, for the special present.



Additionally, Barker had previously revealed in November that his son Rocky, who is now 13, was named after a significant and influential musician.

The newest member of the couple's blended family is their newborn son. Kourtney, 44, and her ex-partner Scott Disick have children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, while Travis, 48, is the father of Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with her ex-partner Shanna Moakler.



The founder of Lemme revealed her pregnancy in June while standing in the crowd at a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles and holding up a placard that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The unusual statement served as a clever imitation of his band's "All The Small Things" music video from 1999.