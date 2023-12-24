What makes Alison Hammond emotional during This Morning?

Alison Hammond was surprised with a seat named in her honour at her hometown theatre

During the filming of the This Morning Christmas Day special, Alison Hammond was moved to tears when she received a surprise – a seat named in her honour at her hometown theatre.

In the two-hour festive episode of the ITV show, TV presenter Alison Hammond, along with her co-hosts Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, and Gyles Brandreth, will gather to exchange presents.

In scenes scheduled to be broadcast on Monday, December 25, the 48-year-old Alison, adorned in sequins, is presented with her gift. Dermot, aged 50, then unveils that her surprise involves the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre, where she is presently performing in the pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk until January 28.

Dermot says: 'The Birmingham Hippodrome, it's a very special place for you and a lifelong dream that you're performing there.'

After Birmingham-born Alison agrees it is a 'massively' special place for her, he reveals: 'So, we've named a seat "Alison Hammond, TV queen and pantomime star".

That's named after you in perpetuity, forever.'

Alison breaks down in tears at the news, saying: 'I'm so sorry I'm crying, you don't understand what that would have meant to my mum.'

Dermot reveals they have one more surprise for Alison as he adds: 'With that in mind, we know you used to go there with your mother so we've got the next seat along, we've just named it after your mother.

'Now, we know also, we've talked about it many times that one of her favourite musicals was West Side Story so we've put "the most beautiful sound I ever heard, Maria" on there.'

After Dermot embraces an emotional Alison, she thanks the team saying: 'Thank you so much, that's the best Christmas present I ever had.

Alison has often spoken about her close relationship with her late mother, who died in 2020.