Passenger bus fire kills one, injures three near Sakran

A bus carrying Zaireen (pilgrims) caught fire on its way from Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan's Khuzdar to Karachi on Sunday, killing at least one passenger and injuring several others, Geo News reported.



The accident took place near Lang Lohar near Sakran, Hub District, around 30 kilometres from the port city, as the vehicle's engine heated up due to speeding and ignited flames.

The blaze burned the entire bus to ash before being doused.

Rescue teams took out the body and three wounded passengers — a woman and two children.

Local police officer Hidayatullah confirmed the number of casualties, saying that the deceased was a 17-year-old girl, whose name could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.

An eyewitness told Geo News that the injured were sent off to Karachi in private vehicles.

Bus accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan as another unfortunate incident took place last month when a school bus fell into a ravine near the Shahdara area of Islamabad, killing a school teacher and injuring 20 passengers.

Police said that the pupils had been brought to the federal capital from Sheikhupura on a school trip when they met the accident.

They said that 54, including the school staff and students, were on board the bus. Thirteen of the passengers were teachers and other staff, while 22 were school boys and 19 were school girls, they added.