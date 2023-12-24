Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean updates fans about Christmas plans

Member of Backstreet Boys AJ McLean has updated fans on the boy band's Christmas preparations and shared details of his own low-key family gatherings.

Although the boy band will not be performing together again anytime soon, McLean disclosed that their debut Christmas record, which was published in 2018, will be reissued before the year 2023 comes to a conclusion.

"Well last year we put out our very first ever Backstreet Boys Christmas album, we've never had one in 30 years. So that album will be released again this year,” he told The Mirror.

But according to AJ, the Backstreet Boys are deliberately taking time apart to appreciate their respective pursuits, even after decades of success.

"Backstreet are taking a well needed break. We're taking about a year off, we have a couple of one off things coming up," he added. "We have our Cancun trip coming up next April, which essentially is like the Backstreet Boys cruise, except now it's a destination. So there's no boat involved. Now that we're taking a break, we're giving each other the space to do our own things.”

McLean revealed that he will pare down the decorations for his own celebrations at home while still going all out for his daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 5.

He said: "It's just going to be a simple holiday this year. We have downsized the amount of trees but this year is not about the grownups. This is all about my daughters."

He added, "It's a pretty easy Christmas. And then we'll see whatever Santa's decides to bring as well. Daddy's already done all his Christmas shopping. I started back the end of October!"