Watch Nick Cannon honour late son Zen in Merry Christmas way

Nick Cannon visits visistschildren at hospital to honour late son Zen

Nick Cannon dressed up as Santa Clause for a special cause, as a tribute to late son Zen.



In memory of his son, who passed away from cancer two years ago, Nick Cannon disguised as Santa at a children's hospital in Orange County, California, to provide Christmas cheer to ailing youngsters.

“Zens’s Light shinning [sic] bright for the holidays!!,” the Wild ‘N Out host wrote in the caption of an Instagram video Friday of his hospital visit.

“Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.”

In the video, Cannon read aloud to hospitalised youngsters and gave them gifts while decked out as Santa.

During the visit, the host of Masked Singer also posed for pictures with the patients.

Zen, the son of Cannon and Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. At the age of five months.

After Zen was born in July 2021, Cannon and Scott took their infant to the doctor because they saw their child had a "nice-sized" head and was coughing.

After the child's fluid was drained through surgery, his condition worsened after the following Thanksgiving.

To honour their baby's daeth, Cannon, 43, and Scott announced Zen's Light Foundation almost six months after Zen passed away.



