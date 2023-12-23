Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift leaves Patrick Mahomes gushing

Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance with pop queen Taylor Swift attracts comments from Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has expressed his feelings about his teammate Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance with pop queen Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs quarterback, who recently graced the interview session with CBS Morning, has won over Swifties with his heartwarming words about the "Cruel Summer" singer.



The footballer gushed over Swift for her professionalism throughout the interview, admiring the singer as calm and collected.

"She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes."



He went on speaking the truth as he revealed that it was a bit awkward for him and the team during Kelce and Swift's early days.

"Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," he added.

The quarterback considers Swift an integral part of the Chiefs' family. "She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom, And she’s part of the team."



He continued: "It's cool that she’s become friends with Brittany. So for me, it's Travis, man, and he's lucky to be with a great girl and woman. It's been cool to interact with her."



Taylor Swift will begin the next leg of her Eras tour in Tokyo in 2024. It's bein speculated that Travis Kelce, accompanied by his best friend duo Patrick and Britney Mahomes, may travel overseas to show their support and cheer for the singer in Japan.