Kate Middleton anticipating 'thoughtful' Christmas gift from Prince William

File Footage

Kate Middleton is expected to receive a thoughtful gift from her husband, Prince William on Christmas.

As per Express.co.uk, King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold claimed that William has been planning to surprise the future Queen with a special present.

He shared, "William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewellery from William."

Speaking of the royal family's festive traditions, Grant said, "Christmas is very much a time for the Royal family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other."

He added that the late Queen Elizabeth was always a 'huge advocate' for Christmas celebrations with family and now, King Charles will follow in his mother's footsteps.

However, as per recent reports, the Monarch's youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration.

The couple, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, continued to fuel their dispute with the royal family with their deafening silence over latest 'racist royals' claims.

The latest drama portrayed the royal family in a bad light, which further strained their relationship with Harry and Meghan.

As a result, the California-based pair was excluded from all the prestigious royal events and gatherings.