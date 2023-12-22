Double delight for Princess Kate as King Charles kicks off Christmas with a tribute to her

King Charles III has kicked of Christmas celebrations as he held a soiree for charity volunteers and others at at Sandringham House, in Norfolk, where members of the royal family are set to gather over the coming weekend.



The 75-year-old appeared paying a tribute to his beloved daughter-in-law's work at the event as he invited the West Norfolk branch of Baby Basics, which Kate Middleton works closely with on her 'Shaping Us' campaign.

Baby Basics shared their excitement on X, formerly twitter, with hearts and a clapping emoji, writing: "We are so so proud of Baby Basics West Norfolk who are heading to Sandringham House for a drinks reception with HM King Charles lll in recognition of their amazing work in their community."

They were also invited to Princess of Kate's "Together at Christmas" carol concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. The Princess of Wales's concert was linked to Shaping Us, marking a full-circle moment for the initiative Prince William's wife launched earlier this year.

King Charles's latest move seems to be an honour for Kate Middleton as he appeared supporting the future Queen's initiative with his action ahead of Christmas.