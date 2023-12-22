Holly Willoughby spotted for ‘first time’ since quitting This Morning

Holly Willoughby put the terrifying alleged kidnap and murder plot aside to enjoy her first trip out in public

Holly Willoughby set aside the alleged kidnap and murder plot to enjoy her first public outing since leaving This Morning.

The presenter, who announced her departure from the ITV show in October, faced her fears and joined her family for a Christmas lunch.

Holly, 42, dressed in a camel coat, red jumpsuit, and gold stiletto heels, was photographed leaving a restaurant near her southwest London home.

Her family, including her mum Linda and husband Dan Baldwin, accompanied her, along with a group of friends.

Despite not cracking a smile, those close to her mention that she is gradually feeling better with each passing day.

One friend told MailOnline: 'For some time Holly hasn't wanted to go to a restaurant or anywhere other people will see her, she has stuck to private places but little by little she is starting to get her life back.

'It is heartening to see her get back to some kind of normality.

'She wanted to celebrate by doing something normal with her family and friends and now is looking forward to hunkering down for Christmas with her nearest and dearest.'