Five labourers gunned down in attack on S Waziristan police station

At least five labourers were killed on Thursday night after unidentified assailants attacked an under-construction police station in a remote area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the firing took place late Thursday night at the police station which also injured one of the labourers working at the station.



The bodies and the wounded worker have been moved to a district hospital in Wana, the police added.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah said that complete details will be provided after investigating the incident. He added that no details can be shared at the initial level about the firing incident.

On October 31, four labourers and a cop in an attack on a police station in the Nasirabad area of Balochistan's Turbat by unidentified assailants which was labelled as a terror incident by the authorities.

The labourers, according to an official, hailed from Punjab and were identified as Mohammad Uzair, Baqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed and Shehzad Ahmed.

In the same month, at least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat city.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen attacked the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.

‘Terror attacks claim 470 lives in KP this year'

The outgoing year witnessed an alarming rise in terror-related incidents in the country in general and in KP in particular as at least 470 security personnel and civilians were killed in the province, so for.

According to statistics available with Geo News, 470 people were killed in 1,050 terror-related incidents in one year alone.

As per the record of the provincial home department and tribal affairs, 698 security personnel and citizens were killed in 1,823 terror-related incidents during the past three years.

Seven areas along the Pak-Afghan border in KP remained “terrorism hotspots” during the outgoing year. The areas include Peshawar, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur and Tank.

Out of the 1,050 terror-related incidents, 419 were reported in Bandobasti, 631 in the erstwhile Fata, 201 in North Waziristan, 169 in Khyber, 121 in South Waziristan, 98 in DI Khan, 62 in Bajaur, 61 each in Tank and Peshawar.

One hundred and six security personnel embraced martyrdom in Peshawar, four in Bajaur, 28 in Khyber, 36 in North Waziristan, and 29 in South Waziristan.

Likewise, the terror-related incidents claimed 73 lives in Bajur, 28 in North Waziristan, five in DI Khan, seven in Tank, and two citizens each in Peshawar and Khyber.