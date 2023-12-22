Sydney Sweeney supports ‘Angry’ music video amid objectifying claims

Sydney Sweeney in Rolling Stones' Angry

Sydney Sweeney felt “empowered” in her recent music video, contrary to the claims of critics.



Some have claimed that Sydney Sweeney was sexualized in the approximately four-minute music video for the Rolling Stones' Angry, the first single from their most recent album Hackney Diamonds.

In the video, Sweeney can be seen dancing in the back seat of a convertible as it races down Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard while sporting black pants with studs. Animated billboards displaying the Rolling Stones' history flank the street.

Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blur and co-creator of Gorillaz, was one of the most well-known critics of the music video.

He told the French press, “I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards.”

He added about Sweeney, “And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected.”

However Sweeney has completely opposite remarks.

“I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it,” she told Glamour UK in an interview.

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have,” she added when asked about how critics claimed she was objectified in the video.

“That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

When the Rolling Stones launched their new album in September, Sweeney joined the band in London.

At the time, he told the press that being in the band's music video was "the biggest thing ever." Jem Aswad of Variety continued, praising Hackney Diamonds as the Stones' most energetic record in four decades.



Watch Angry's music video below:





