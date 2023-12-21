Victoria Beckham leaves fans in shock with claims of 'divorce' from David Beckham

Victoria Beckham reveals shocking things about David Beckham

Former Spice Girls member and current fashion designer Victoria Beckham has left fans in shock as she revealed her footballer husband David Beckham would 'file for divorce' if he found out her one 'secret'.

Victoria and David are one of the much-loved couples of the showbiz world, but Spice posh has revealed that she kept something hidden from her husband, claiming he would "divorce her" if he ever found out.



Speaking to make-up artist Lisa Eldridge in a YouTube video this month, the fashionista claimed David has never seen her without her eyebrows done.

She also noted how brows are so important, that she reckons David would "file for divorce" if he saw her without them.



"You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would,” she said in the YouTube video.

The comments left fans baffled, with some reacting: "David will never divorce you."

Another quipped: "He's not only obsessed of your brows, but also your whole charming personality that keeps him also fit and fab."

In a recent interview with Allure, Victoria echoed her thoughts again. Admitting she is “obsessed” with brows, she said: "My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

The two celebrity stars are together for over 25 years, they first met in 1997 and tied the knot in 1998 when Victoria was in the Spice Girls and David was at the peak of his footy career.

Since then, David and Victoria have gone from strength to strength. The duo also went on to welcome sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 11.

Victoria, who's loved for her ageless beauty, also shut down claims of having cosmetic procedure, clarifying: "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this."