Tom Cruise looking for a serious relationship with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise thinks his relation with Elsina Khayrova will work out for long term: Source

Tom Cruise is quite content with his relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “They’re very happy.”

“And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term,” shared an insider.

Earlier this month, the Top Gun star spotted getting cosy with Elsina at a party in London’s Grosvenor Square.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favourite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” continued the source.

Elaborating on how the rumoured couple met for the first time, the source told the outlet, “Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types.”

“What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special,” added an insider.

The source revealed that Tom’s older children, Isabella and Connor, whom he share with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, “are so happy to see that their dad has love in his life again”.

“Tom wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it,” stated the source.

Elsina, who share two children with former husband Dmitry Tsetkov, is “seemingly all-in” with Tom.

“Elsina is very supportive of Tom and his work. She knows he has a lot of demands and obligations,” dished an insider.

Reflecting on future, the source mentioned, “Tom is going into 2024 totally energised, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years.”

“This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake,” concluded an insider.