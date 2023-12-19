Kelly Osbourne reveals what she wants for this year’s Christmas

Kelly Osbourne reflects on cosmetic surgery on The Osbournes podcast

Kelly Osbourne has recently dished out details about cosmetic surgery on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast.



“I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas. Oh, here we go,” said the 39-year-old.

Kelly stated, “Plastic surgery.”

“Oh. Kelly, don’t. Stop,” remarked Ozzy.

Kelly declared, “Well, I just think it’s my time!”

Kelly’s mother Sharon believed it’s “too early” for the singer to start her plastic surgery journey when Jack noted that their mother started getting work done around the same age.

This isn’t the first time the Osbournes family discussed about cosmetic procedures on the show.

In September, Sharon opened up on the show that she “cursed off cosmetic surgery forever” when Jack confessed that he wasn’t convinced.

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” explained the Kelly’s brother Jack.

Sharon added, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.”

Kelly previously denied plastic surgery speculations as he told the Daily Mail, “I've done Botox, that's it. It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face.”

In a 2021 Instagram video, Kelly clarified she’s “never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here”.