KP schools to observe over two months winter break

Students are exercising during the assembly drill in this still taken from a video. — Facebook/ Govt Higher Secondary School #2 Nowshera Cantt/File

PESHAWAR: As the chilly weather has hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the caretaker provincial government on Tuesday announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private educational institutions situated in plain and hilly areas for the academic year 2023-24.

According to a notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all educational institutions in plain areas would observe winter break from December 23 to 31. The schools would reopen on January 1, 2024.

Notifications for holidays. — Reporter

While in hilly or snowy areas, schools would remain closed from December 23 to February 29, 2024. After the winter break, the educational institutions would reopen on March 1 in the zone.

In a separate notification, the KP’s Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries Department announced that the universities would remain closed from December 23 to 31 in plain areas on account of winter break.

It further said that the varieties in hilly areas would observe winter vacations from December 23 to February 29.