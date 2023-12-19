Usman Dar's mother accuses Khawaja Asif of orchestrating attack on her house

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar's mother has accused Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif of orchestrating an attack on her house.

In a video statement released Tuesday, Dar's mother can be seen appealing to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the incident.

"I was asleep at home when Khawaja Asif had my house attacked again. [They] broke the door and entered my house," she said.

She further said that she was manhandled, adding that her shirt was torn and her hair was pulled as well.

Dar's mother said come what may, she would file the nomination papers for the upcoming general elections — slated to take place on February 8 next year.

"When they heard that I was submitting my nomination papers, they [Khawaja Asif] sent 20 people to my house who manhandled me. No one can force me into submitting to do what they want," she said, adding that she would even contest the polls if she was put behind bars.

'I have nothing to do with vengeful politics': Asif

Meanwhile, Asif, while responding to the allegations, said that he has nothing to do with "such vengeful politics".

"I have always respected my political rivals and their families. My wife has faced three dozen court appearances and false cases have been made against my son who has no affiliation to politics," added the former defence minister.

He added that petitions had been filed against him during Pervez Musharraf and Imran Khan's governments and that he spent six months in prison but nothing could be proven against him.

"My politics is based on commitment, principles and loyalty to the people," he said.

Police raided house to arrest Umar Dar: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal said that the police raided the house to arrest Dar as he is wanted in different cases.

"During the raid, the women in the house used abusive language which was inappropriate," said the DPO, while dispelling the claims of physical assault on the women.

The DPO said that Umar Dar took "some steps against the state" after which cases were registered against him and he is in touch with his family on social media.