Mandy Moore gushes over Milo Ventimiglia secret wedding to Jarah Mariano

Mandy Moore extended her best wishes to her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia on his secret wedding to Jarah Mariano.

The actress and singer gushed about her former TV husband’s big day in an interview with Extra on Monday, Dec. 18.

“I haven’t had a chance to catch up with Milo,” she shared, adding: “But if Milo’s happy, I am so happy for him.”

The Gilmore Girls alum secretly tied the knot with Mariano in a private wedding ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in October.

Ventimiglia and Mariano were first romantically linked last year, but never publicly confirmed their relationship.

The loved-up pair took their romance to next level after moving in together in the actor’s Malibu home earlier this year.

Moore and Ventimiglia starred together in critically acclaimed NBC show for six seasons. Among the star-studded cast were Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley among others.



