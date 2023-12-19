Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson retreat from babymoon, keeping pregnancy under wraps

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson retreat from St. Lucia.

Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, maintained a discreet profile as they navigated through St. Lucia airport following their babymoon escapade.

The expectant mother concealed her blossoming baby bump beneath a vibrant, multicolored cardigan as the couple prepared to board a British Airways flight bound for London Gatwick airport in the UK.

Suki, known for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six, opted for comfort during the eight-hour return journey, donning black baggy cargo pants and matching trainers.

Meanwhile, Robert sported a black baseball cap, partially shading his face, paired with a pink shirt and beige trousers.

The couple, who recently confirmed Suki's pregnancy, enjoyed a private holiday together, relishing their time before impending parenthood.

Suki recently confirmed her pregnancy after sparking rumors last month.

At the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, she playfully addressed her growing baby bump in a TikTok video shared by user @bestsukiw.

While engaging with the audience, the actress gestured towards her belly and made a lighthearted remark about her choice of a dazzling outfit, saying, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on.

As she pushed back her fuzzy pink jacket, revealing her pregnancy, she playfully teased the crowd, 'I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki showcased her baby bump in a fitted, light purple minidress with a shimmering gold hem, paired with knee-high gold boots.

The couple has been discreet about their relationship, but this public moment provided fans with a glimpse into their exciting journey into parenthood.