Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled with striking resemblance to Prince Louis: Photos

Kate Middleton left fans gushing with her childhood picture, with some of her eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticing the future Queen's striking resemblance to her youngest son Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales, in her newly released childhood photo, looks every inch of her 5-year-old son's carbon copy.

A large number of social media users called Kate her youngest child’s "carbon copy" and "spitting image" in the comments section as the Princess mesmerised them with her throwback photo on Monday.

One of her and Prince William's follower dropped a comment: "You’re absolutely lying, this is Louis."

Another wrote: "I thought it was a picture of Prince Louis at first," adding: "He is her mini me."



The third one reacted as saying: "The Middleton gene is visible" in both family members."

Kate and her sweet husband William welcomed Louis in April 2018, with the little one joining older siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

Louis, who is loved as crowed charm, recently made headlines for blowing out his sister’s candle during a December 8 Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.



William and Kate's youngest son has stolen the show with funny faces on many occasions in the last year, from Trooping the Colour in June to King Charles III’s coronation the previous month.



The little prince was on his best behaviour in his family of five’s black-and-white 2023 Christmas card photo as some Instagram followers called attention to Louis’ missing finger in an apparent "Photoshop fail".