Court orders Fawad Chaudhry's release in graft case

Police officials escort former information minister Fawad Chaudhry as they leave the court after a hearing in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. — Online

RAWALPINDI: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry's post-arrest bail was approved by a special court in the city on Monday in a corruption case.



Following the approval of bail, the court ordered authorities to release the politician from custody and also directed him to submit a surety bond worth Rs200,000.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker was arrested in November and initially remanded in police custody for two days in connection with an August 2022 case, where he was alleged to have accepted a Rs5 million bribe from a citizen.

Following an extension of his physical remand by a day, he was subsequently placed on judicial remand and is currently incarcerated at the Adiala jail.

Speaking with journalists outside the court, Fawad's brother and lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary, said the politician will contest the upcoming general elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

However, it is yet to be decided on what party's ticket he will contest the polls, he added.

"This decision will come as a surprise," Faisal said.

Commenting on the rift between him and his sister-in-law, Hiba Fawad, the lawyer said she made a statement against him because she was "worried".

"Hiba is my elder sister. [We] will resolve the domestic matter at home."



Meanwhile, the former minister’s release is unlikely as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Fawad in a different corruption case.

NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt had signed an arrest warrant for Chaudhry after which he was taken into custody from the Adiala jail.

Fawad was also among the thousands of party workers and leaders who were arrested during the crackdown on the PTI after the May 9 violence for the party’s alleged involvement in the riots.



In June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who were present during the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by Khan's close political aide Jahangir Tareen.