Katie Price comes close to wardrobe malfunction in daring stage debut costume

Katie Price has consistently embraced attention with her striking appearance.
Making her debut on the stage in a pantomime, the 45-year-old celebrity came close to a wardrobe malfunction in a revealing costume.
Taking on the role of the iconic villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Liverpool's M&S Arena, the glamour model showcased her famous cleavage in a bold thigh-split dress adorned with sequins and pink feathers.
Completing her ensemble were Carabosse's distinctive horned headpiece, a wand, and provocative thigh-high boots.
Katie is set to perform in the pantomime until December 30, concluding her run at the 11,000-capacity venue just before the start of 2024.
Earlier this year, she took to social media to share her delight at landing the role, writing: 'I'm beyond excited for this… Catch me as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool over Christmas.'
