Sunday December 17, 2023
Katie Price comes close to wardrobe malfunction in daring stage debut costume

By Christina Harrold
December 18, 2023
Katie is set to perform in the pantomime until December 30
Katie Price has consistently embraced attention with her striking appearance.

Making her debut on the stage in a pantomime, the 45-year-old celebrity came close to a wardrobe malfunction in a revealing costume.

Taking on the role of the iconic villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Liverpool's M&S Arena, the glamour model showcased her famous cleavage in a bold thigh-split dress adorned with sequins and pink feathers.

Completing her ensemble were Carabosse's distinctive horned headpiece, a wand, and provocative thigh-high boots.

Katie is set to perform in the pantomime until December 30, concluding her run at the 11,000-capacity venue just before the start of 2024.

Earlier this year, she took to social media to share her delight at landing the role, writing: 'I'm beyond excited for this… Catch me as Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool over Christmas.'