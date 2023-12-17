Kate McKinnon returns to 'old job' with Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph

Kate McKinnon was SNL castmember from 2012 to 2022



In the last episode of 2023, Saturday Night Live featured a number of its former sketch comedy cast members.

Along with returning to host, Kate McKinnon, who left the programme last year, her fellow alumni Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph also made a cameo during her monologue.

McKinnon began her performance on the Studio 8H stage by remarking that it was strange to return to her "old job" and do the monologue: “I don’t really like to talk in my own voice. That’s kind of why I got into this racket in the first place.”

The comic went on to joke that she departed Saturday Night Live because, after ten years of playing different personas, "my skin was reacting poorly to the prosthetics."

“I’ve never been myself in a monologue before,” She continued, noting that in previous monologues with other presenters, she typically takes on "the role of freak next to hot person."

McKinnon also mentioned her "big year," which included starring in Greta Gerwig's summer smash Barbie as "weird Barbie."

“I walked in on the first day and they were like, ‘Oh my God, you look perfect,’ and I was like, ‘These are my clothes,'” she joked.

Wiig, Rudolph, and McKinnon were all cast members of Saturday Night Live from 2000 to 2007. Wiig was on the show from 2005 to 2012.



