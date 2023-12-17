Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann friends want them to ‘breakup’ amid ‘unfixable’ marriage

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak's"unifixable" can't be mended with "therapy"

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s 11-year marriage is “unfixable”, say the couple’s friends.



Following a 911 call from one of their children, police bodycam footage of the couple's shouting fight was released earlier this week.

When police arrived to break up their fight in November, footage from the event showed Biermann yelling at his 45-year-old "narcissist" wife.

Insiders told TMZ that despite their dramatic argument, Zolciak and Biermann were able to patch things up for a while.

But eventually, it was apparently too much to bear as a result of all of their relationship problems, which included arguments about money and property.

It is reported that even “therapy” would not be able to save their marriage because it is so irretrievably ruined, as per Daily Mail.

Insiders claim that the couple's friends have determined that a “breakup” would be the least detrimental to their kids.

TMZ got additional footage of the 38-year-old former NFL player accusing his estranged wife of being a 'narcissist,' and even going so far as to say that she has been "f***ing other men."

The video recordings shed additional light on the yelling match, which reportedly got so bad that one of the couple's four youngest kids contacted 911 to get aid.