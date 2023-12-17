Victoria Beckham talks about not revealing implants to daughter

Victoria Beckham does not appreciate every step that she took for beauty.



Because Mrs Beckham wants to instill self-love in her preteen daughter Harper,12, she disclosed that Harper is unaware that her mother had breast implants in the past.

“If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” the fashion designer disclosed to Allure.

“It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her,” she added. “But we’re not there just yet.”

The 49-year-old Beckham had her implants taken out in 2014, and she has subsequently expressed sorrow about having them.

The former member of Spice Girls published an open letter to herself when she was younger in 2017 for British Vogue, saying, "Don't mess with your boobs."

“All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Beckham said to Allure that she's working on encouraging her kid to see the beauty in herself.

“[Yesterday Harper said,] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here,'” the Wannabe singer. “I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap.'”

Beckham added, “And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'”