Jerry O’Connell opens up about wife Rebecca Romjin’s reaction to John Stamos comments

Jerry O'Connell reveals Rebecca Romjin's reaction to John Stamos comments in memoir

Jerry O’Connell has recently opened up about his wife Rebecca Romjin’s reaction to her former husband John Stamos’ new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.



Earlier, John spoke to Howard Stern on how he felt “emasculated while his former wife Rebecca’s career eclipsed his and by the end of their marriage, he couldn't believe how much he hated her”.

Responding to Full House star’s comments, Jerry told TMZ, “You know, it’s not my place to comment on how do I feel about it, you know? I can tell you how my wife felt about it, okay?”

“And from what I observed my wife was bummed out. I think it was a bummer for my wife,” he remarked.

Jerry pointed out, “I can’t speak on my wife’s emotions, I can just tell you what I observed and I think my wife was disappointed.”

Jerry previously said the remarks about Rebecca in John’s book struck him as “a little scary”.

“My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all and you know it’s a little scary, but I mean people got to make a living, I guess, it just happens,” he stated in another interview.

Jerry mentioned, “We live in a time where people just want to know these things.”

“I don’t think I will ever write a tell-all… I think I’m gonna take some secrets to the grave but people love them,” added Jerry.