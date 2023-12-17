Barbie’s Greta Gerwig opens up about Margot Robbie’s weakness

Greta Gerwig shares Margot Robbie's flaw on Stephen Colbert's show

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently opened up about Margot Robbie’s one flaw on the latest episode of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

Earlier this week, Colbert spoke to Gerwig he felt better after learning that the director isn’t good at “speechmaking”.

“Oh! I have something similar with Margot Robbie,” revealed Gerwig.

The movie-maker stated, “Margot is so wonderful at everything she does.”

“You can literally tell her not to cry out of one eye and she can. She’s that kind of a person. And she’s astonishingly beautiful,” remarked the Ladybird director.

Gerwig shared, “My favourite thing about her is that she can’t sing that well.”

The director further stated she asked Robbie to “belt out” the Indigo Girls’ Closer To Fine song while shooting a scene for Barbie.

Gerwig pointed out, “She was like, ‘No, don’t make me do it.’ And I was like, ‘I love this. I love it so much. I want it to be loud.’”

Gerwig added she instructed the sound mix editors to “really make [Robbie] out of pitch”.

Meanwhile, Cannes Film Festival announced on Thursday that Greta Gerwig would be joining as the jury president in 2024.

She will reportedly be the first American female director to take on the role of jury president in the history of film gala.

Watch here:



