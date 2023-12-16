King Charles invites Queen Camilla’s children to Royal Christmas, snubs Prince Harry?

Prince Harry is set to miss Christmas with King Charles

King Charles III has reportedly invited the children and grandchildren of his wife Queen Camilla to the royal family's annual holiday gathering at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his children won't be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham, according to a new report.

Each year on Christmas Day, members of the royal family walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene and then return to Sandringham House for a festive lunch.

Camilla's children - Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes - and other members of the Queen's family will join the lunch for the first time this year.

According to an ITV report from royals editor Chris Ship, someone familiar with the plans saying, "The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year, which is different from previous years."

The report adds that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (who hosted ITV's This Morning show on Monday) would join the lunch too.

Like last year, she and her former husband, King Charles' brother Prince Andrew, will stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, along with any of their daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their children who might be there.



On the other hand, The Duke of Sussex is set to miss Christmas with both King Charles and Prince William because of the explosive revelations in Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame.

Harry who did manage to break a six-month silence in November and pick up the phone to ring Charles on his birthday though, is understood to be staying in sunny California for Christmas.



And before all this drama with Endgame, a source told The Telegraph that Harry and Meghan would ‘unlikely’ turn down an invitation if they were invited to Christmas at Sandringham. But this hope was short-lived when Scobie accused the senior royals of making remarks about the skin colour of Prince Archie, in a draft released in The Netherlands.