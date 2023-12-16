Kerry Katona shares ‘Heartbreaking’ news

Kerry Katona expresses heartbreak over the death of childhood sweetheart
Former Atomic Kitten singer, 43, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her childhood friend Deano after his passing. She didn't disclose the cause of his death but wrote a heartfelt message to the 'first boy to ever break my heart.'
Sharing a photo of her friend, she wrote: 'You'll always be forever in our hearts, so many funny crazy memories we all made together.
'As sad as it was saying goodbye to you today, it was so good to catch up with old friends and reminisce about all the funny crazy s***we all got up to.
Always in our hearts. What a surreal and sad day, said goodbye today to one of my childhood friends.
'First boy ever to break my heart 'Deano'.'
