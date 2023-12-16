Sarfraz Bugti likely to contest elections on 'PML-N's ticket'

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan politician Sarfraz Bugti is expected to contest elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) ticket after stepping down as the interior minister, sources said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has accepted Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as the latter is planning to contest polls.

The sources said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader tendered his resignation on December 13. In his resignation, he cited personal reasons for quitting the position. Whereas, the sources said he was expected to meet the PML-N leadership in a few days to officially announce his joining forces with the party.

Sources close to Bugti said he had decided to resign from the office about two months ago to take part in the upcoming general elections, and that was why he had submitted his resignation before the announcement of the election schedule.

When contacted for the version of the ministry on Friday, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Qadir Yar Tawana confirmed the resignation.

According to sources, lobbying has started for the new interior minister. Considering the current wave of terrorism in the country, there is a suggestion to appoint a retired general or a former police inspector general as the new interior minister.

Another suggestion is that the prime minister himself should retain the portfolio or assign it to a member of the cabinet.