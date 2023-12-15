Truth behind Kate Middleton, Princess Diana's meeting scene in 'The Crown'

The final season of The Crown capped off on an emotional note.

Netflix released part of the sixth and final season of the historical drama show on Thursday, Dec. 14, which chronicled the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, Prince William’s fiery romance with Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth’s turmoil following her Golden Jubilee.

While the showrunner Peter Morgan hasn’t shied away from admitting to make up stories for the drama, the show does take scene for scene inspiration from the real-life events.

However, a few of the scenes from this season left viewers pondering over its accuracy, especially that of young Kate, played by Meg Bellamy, meeting William, played by Ed McVey, and his mother, Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki on a street.

In episode 7, Kate was accompanied by her mother Carole Middleton, played by Eve Best, shopping for the holidays, when she spotted the late Princess of Wales and the royal heir selling The Big Issue magazine for charity.

The twosome approached the royals surrounded by the crowd and offered them money to buy an issue, and Diana asked her name before instructing William to say ‘Thank you to Kate.’

The event occurred in December 1996, a few months prior to the death of the former Princess of Wales., according to the show.

The brief interaction between them left viewers wondering whether the now-Princess of Wales did actually meet her late mother-in-law.

To the royal fans’ dismay, however, the former wife of King Charles passed away a few years before Kate and William officially met in real life. Hence, they never got a chance to meet.

The future King expressed his lament over his wife never meeting his mother in an interview after their royal wedding in 2011.

“It’s the one time since she’s died, where I’ve … thought to myself it would be fantastic if she was here, and just how sad really for her, more than anything, not being able to see it,” he shared.

Despite her absence, William noted that his mother would have “loved the day,” adding, “I think, hopefully, she’d be very proud. I’m just very sad that she’s never going to get a chance to meet Kate.”