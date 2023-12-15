Keke Palmer’s ex Darius Jackson turns to religion amid abuse claims

Darius Jackson turns to god amid abuse claims

Darius Jackson just announced his decision to become a man of religion.



Following the Nope star's restraining order request, in which she claimed he had physically abused her, Keke Palmer's ex-partner revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he had been baptised and had expressed regret.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say,” he captioned a video edit of himself working out and boxing.

“And at this point, don’t even want to say.”

Jackson, 29, added that he now believes God as the “greatest ally.”

He added, “I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days.”

”Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen (sic) me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back.”

The father of a child expressed gratitude for being "surrounded" by loved ones who had "always been there" for him.

“Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptised in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step,” Jackson further wrote.

In the end of his post, he quoted the bible verse Acts 2:38, which reads, “Then Peter said unto them, ‘Repent, and be baptised every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.'”

After Palmer, 30, filed for complete sole custody—both legal and physical—of their son Leodis, whom they welcomed in February 2023, more than a month ago, Jackson made this post.

The former cast member of True Jackson, VP also requested a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, alleging Jackson had repeatedly abused her physically.



