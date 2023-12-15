Madonna fans demand REFUND of Celebration tour NYC concert over ‘rude’ reason

Madonna called 'rude' for coming late on onstage

Madonna upset fans and sourced hate by making them wait at the stars Celebration tour concert in New York City on Wednesday.



The 65-year-old singer did not take the stage for her sold-out performance until almost 11 p.m., despite the fact that the U.S. leg of her tour was scheduled to start at the Barclays Centre at 8:30 p.m.

Despite the postponement, she stunned her fans with a 45-song set list that celebrated her record-breaking 40-year career, putting on a highly racy show despite the delay.

Later, when the opening act, DJ Honey Dijon, hit the stage at 8:30 p.m., it was revealed that the delay was only one hour long and was caused by technical difficulties.

At 10:45 p.m., the Queen of Pop finally appeared on stage and started her performance.

But a lot of the music icon's followers complained on social media about having to wait for the Material Girl hitmaker to start her performance.

“I don't give a f*** if you're Madonna, if you're 3 hours late, you're just f***ing rude,” one attendee tweeted on X.

“Concert supposed to start at 8:30. Madonna started at 11pm. Whole arena chanting bulls*** at her lateness. Great show but went way too late,” another fan wrote, noting that DJ Honey Dijon did nothing but opened the concert with “boring house music”.

“2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW,” another X user demanded.

'I love Madonna but it's really f***ed up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us,' another added.

According to a People source, Madonna persevered in front of her 14,000 fans and concertgoers despite "issues during soundcheck that caused the schedule to get delayed by an hour."

Doors for guests to enter the event venue opened at 7:30 p.m. as planned, but the singer was still "sound-checking until the moment they did to work out the issues"

The insider noted that she was only an hour late when she took the stage.