Christine McGuinness reveals ex husband Paddy is 'dating again'

Christine McGuinness and Paddy announced their separation in July last year after 11 years of marriage

Christine McGuinness disclosed that her ex-husband Paddy is 'dating again' but admitted that she's 'not yet ready' during a candid discussion.

The 35-year-old TV personality and the 50-year-old presenter announced their separation in July last year after 11 years of marriage, revealing that they had ended their relationship earlier in the year.

Despite the split, the amicable former couple continues to live together in their family home to co-parent their children, nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old twins Felicity and Leo, all of whom have autism.

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on Thursday for her podcast, The Secret To..., Christine explained that she and Paddy are 'very open with each other.'

She began: 'We talk an awful lot and we're very open. He has said to me when he's been going on a date.'

Christine continued: 'We still live in the same house. But I think both of us right now we are very much in the same place, where we're just like just don't really know what to do or where to go.

'We've been in this relationship for 16 years. I've been with him since I was 19, so my dating history before him was an absolute mess then I've had this lovely long marriage.

'I kind of don't really know where to go, where to start, and he's the same, he's very much the same. He's tried it and he's gone "I'm not quite ready."'

Christine was previously linked to her former The Games co-star Chelcee Grimes after they were seen kissing in Ibiza, the pair later unfollowed each other on social media, but were seen holidaying in Amsterdam last week.