Dwayne Johnson teams up with Benny Safdie for A24's gripping movie

A24 and Benny Safdie collaborate for Dwayne Johnson's dramatic lead in 'The Smashing Machine.'

Acclaimed director Benny Safdie is set to make his solo directorial debut with A24's upcoming feature film, The Smashing Machine, featuring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role as MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

According to A24, this project marks a notable shift for Dwayne Johnson, as he delves into what is described as his most dramatic role yet.



The film's logline offers a glimpse into the narrative: "Smashing Machine is a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career.

He struggles with addiction, winning, love, and friendship in the year 2000."

Mark Kerr, an iconic figure in American wrestling and MMA, achieved significant success as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner.

With over two dozen MMA titles under his belt, Kerr's life and career will be explored in this gripping drama.

Expressing excitement for the collaboration, A24's Noah Sacco stated, "Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying.

We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

Dwayne Johnson, represented by WME, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and The Lede Company, continues to broaden his acting repertoire with this dramatic project.

Benny Safdie, represented by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and Narrative, maintains his multifaceted presence in the entertainment industry, balancing roles both in front of and behind the camera.