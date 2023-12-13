King Charles may abdicate to Prince Harry after 'persistent attacks', predicts Nostradamus

Nostradamus, a 16th-century French astrologer, has predicted about the future of the monarchy and the royal family, warning that King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla may face "persistent attacks" in the future.



He has a few foreboding predictions for 2024, foreseeing continued global strife, including war on the seas, royal turmoil and humanitarian disaster.



Nostradamus has reportedly been credited with foreseeing the rise of Adolf Hitler, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the September 11 attacks and COVID, to name a few.

Mario Reading, British author and Nostradamus commentator, has spoken previously of how the French astrologer - whose full name was Michel de Nostredame - perhaps foresaw the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

One of the passages in his long text says that a "King of the Isles" will be “driven out by force."



In Reading's analysis, this points to King Charles abdicating due to 'persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife', and Harry replacing him, rather than William or any of his children, as the man who has 'no mark of a king', according to The Daily Mail.

However, some experts and historians think differently as they erroneously believed that Nostradamus had predicted the world’s end in 1999, but his prophecies have continued still 25 years later.

